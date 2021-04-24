Pelosi’s Remarks On George Floyd Are ‘So Damn Disrespectful’ Say BLM

Black Lives Matter blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday after she thanked George Floyd for “sacrificing” his life for justice.

The controversial activist group called Pelosi’s remarks “so damn disrespectful.”

The official BLM Twitter account wrote: “This is so damn disrespectful. George Floyd didn’t choose to die @speakerpelosi. He was murdered by a killer cop operating through white supremacy.There isn’t justice here”

The sharp retort followed Pelosi’s reaction to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all charges he faced: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The 81-year-old speaker reacted to the verdict alongside the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), thanking George Floyd for “sacrificing” his life for justice.

“Thank you, George Floyd—for sacrificing your life for justice,” Pelosi said.

“For being there, to call out to your mom—how, how heartbreaking was that? Call out for your mom. ‘I can’t breathe,’” she continued, adding, “but because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world, who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous”