In Pelosi’s FILTHY San Francisco Drug Addicts Are Now Taking Dumps in Supermarket Aisles

Homeless drug addicts are now pooping in grocery stores in Nancy Pelosi’s filthy San Fransisco.

In San Fransisco, there are more drug addicts than public high school students.

The city also has a HUGE poop problem, with thousands of people literally sh*tting on the streets.

Last year, over 16,000 complaints were logged in just one week with the City of San Fransisco regarding rotting piles of excrement being left on public sidewalks. The sh*t problem had become so bad, it had been dubbed a “brownout” by many.



Tourists were warned to avoid San Fransisco due to the extreme unsanitary conditions that have left most parts of the city disease-ridden.

Conditions are so bad, that President Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi earlier this year for allowing the city to deteriorate so badly.

“Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco,” Trump asked on Twitter.

“It is not even recognizable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country!”

BUT IT GETS WORSE…

Now homeless drug addicts are using grocery stores as toilets!