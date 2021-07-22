Pelosi’s Democrats BLOCK Bill to Declassify Intel on Wuhan Lab Leak

House Democrats blocked a bill this week that would have released information on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic to the public.

For over a year, News Punch has been exposing evidence showing that COVID-19 likely originated in a Wuhan laboratory.

Initially, the mainstream media labelled the evidence a “conspiracy theory.” Recently, however, they have been forced to admit that the lab leak theory is ‘highly probable.’

But it appears Democrats do not want the American public to know the truth about the virus’ origins.

Townhall reports: By a vote of 216 to 207 Tuesday evening, Democrats in the House of Representatives blocked consideration of a bill that would require the Director of National Intelligence to declassify information related to the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, specifically information about any role the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have played in the pandemic’s outbreak.

The COVID-19 Origin Act was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Mike Braun (R-IN) and passed unanimously in May.

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) brought the COVID-19 Origin Act to the House floor for consideration with Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) and Darin LaHood (R-IL) explaining its importance shortly before Democrats voted down the measure Tuesday night.