Pelosi Will Endorse Schiff in California Senate Race If Feinstein Retires

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she would endorse Rep. Adam Schiff for the US Senate if Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California chooses to retire at the end of her term.

Feinstein, who has held her seat since 1992, has not said whether she will seek reelection or step aside, but told reporters last week that she expects to make a decision about her political future in “a couple of months.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Breitbart reports: The former speaker noted that Feinstein has had a “remarkable legislative record” in her time in Congress and that Pelosi would give the 89-year-old her “whole-hearted support” if she runs again

“If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy,” Pelosi added. She also believes that Schiff would be “effective from the start in putting People Over Politics” if he succeeds Feinstein in the Senate.

As reported on Wednesday, Feinstein’s latest FEC filing revealed that she only raised $558.91 in the last quarter of last year, which goes from October to December 2022.

The filing also showed that she has less than $10,000 in cash on hand, opening up questions about whether the 89-year-old would run for reelection in California as she continues to hold off announcing her decision.