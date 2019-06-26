Pelosi: What’s the Point of ‘Interior Enforcement’ of Immigration Laws?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked what purpose “interior enforcement” serves with respect to U.S. immigration law following President Trump’s decision to delay ICE raids that were scheduled to take place last weekend.

Pelosi made the statements during a “Speaker in the House” event hosted by New York Rep. Grace Meng.

Pelosi took issue with President Trump’s promise to track down 2,000 illegal immigrants told to leave the United States but who are currently in hiding.

Nancy Pelosi on immigration laws: “In terms of interior enforcement . . . what’s the point?” pic.twitter.com/Wdz7oHH9Rr — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 24, 2019

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: She described the plan for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, delayed two weeks, as something animals would do.

“It’s so appalling, it’s outside the circle of human behavior, kicking down doors, splitting up families,” she said.

Then she added, “In terms of interior enforcement, what is the purpose? What is the point?”

ICE officials said that their plan is to track down the 97% of illegals who have refused to obey court orders issued in February to leave the country. ICE had offered each one legal help and a 30-day pass, but that time has come and gone.

Pelosi also suggested the immigrants have guaranteed rights to the U.S. She said, “You cannot be ignoring the rights of immigrants to our country.”