Nancy Pelosi has called for unity among Democrats and their candidates in the upcoming presidential election to ensure President Trump does not get elected for a second term.

In an exclusive interview with CNN from the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, nasty Nancy said: “We have to have our own vision for the future, but everybody knows that we must be unified in making sure that he doesn’t have a second term”

Press TV reports: Pelosi also told the American TV news channel that she “can’t even envision a situation” where Trump would be re-elected, but added, “We don’t take anything for granted.”

The House speaker underlined that any of the candidates in the crowded Democratic field “would be a better president than the current occupant of the White House, but we want to be very positive about how we go forth.”

The Democratic Party started with about 20 hopefuls for the 2020 US election race but the filed has so far shrunk to eight following the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came out victorious in last week’s New Hampshire primary.

With the Nevada primary just a week away, a Morning Consult poll published this week put the progressive senator ten points ahead of Joe Biden, the former vice president, and until now the supposed front-runner for the 2020 Democratic Party’s nomination.