Pelosi Warns Mitch McConnell: ‘HELL to Pay’ If Gun Control Not Passed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned Mitch McConnell that there will be “hell to pay” if a controversial new gun control bill is not passed.
“As I have said in our meetings across the country, we will make this issue [of gun control] too hot for [Sen. Mitch McConnell] to handle,” Pelosi said Monday afternoon.
“Some of the gun violence prevention groups have upped the ante even further to say if [universal background checks bill H.R. 8] does not pass, Mitch McConnell and Republicans in the Senate and the president will have hell to pay,” Pelosi warned.
Breitbart.com reports:
Pelosi delivered her remarks alongside Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley, Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown (OH) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) during a press conference on Capitol Hill.
