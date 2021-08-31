Pelosi Urged To Begin Impeachment Proceedings Against Joe Biden: ‘Kamala’s Turn Now’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being urged by a group of lawmakers to immediately begin impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden and pave the way for a Kamala Harris administration.

“The American people must have full confidence in their Commander in Chief’s judgement and ability to protect our country and respond decisively to national security threats,” Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Pete Sessions (R-TX), and Yvette Herrell (R-NM) wrote in a letter to Pelosi.

“We have no confidence in President Joseph R. Biden’s ability to carry out his duties as Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Armed Forces,” they added. “His unilateral, reckless decision to retreat from Afghanistan was done against the advice of military and national security experts and it has now put thousands of American military personnel, citizens, and Afghan allies in grave peril. Tragically, at least 12 service members have lost their lives in the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the last decade. President Biden refuses to take responsibility for his actions and continues to mishandle the deteriorating situation at every step. In addition, he has deliberately misled the American people in response to questions posed by the media. Free nations around the world look to the United States for leadership, and President Biden has proven definitively, and repeatedly, since this crisis began that he is not capable of effectively executing his duties as our Commander-in-Chief and leader of the free world.”

“As members of Congress, we have the duty to oversee the Executive Branch and provide for the common defense of the United States of America,” the letter ended.

“We do not have confidence in President Biden’s ability to continue serving as Commander-in-Chief. It is after much consideration and with heavy hearts at the current state of our nation that we call upon you, Speaker of the House of Representatives, to begin impeachment proceedings immediately.”

Dailywire.com reports: The push to remove Biden from office comes after U.S. forces pulled out of the country on Monday, leaving hundreds of Americans trapped in a country that is now controlled by Taliban extremists.

Biden has faced numerous other calls to resign from lawmakers following the disaster that he effectively caused in Afghanistan.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said that Biden has “failed on all fronts” with respect to providing “our brave troops with a coherent, strategically intelligent, and sound operation that keeps our Armed Services, citizens, and allied partners out of harm’s way.”

“President Joe Biden’s weak address to the American people shows he is unfit to serve as President of the United States,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in a statement several days ago. “For six days, Joe Biden remained in hiding during the most significant foreign policy and national security failure in a generation. Rather than provide leadership and address the American people and our allies around the world, Joe Biden chose to continue his vacation while the U.S. Embassy in Kabul was abandoned, the Taliban toppled the Afghan government, and tens of thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans desperately rushed to the airport to be evacuated from Kabul. President Biden’s lack of a plan, dereliction of duty, and deafening silence erodes our credibility to defend U.S. interests in the future.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as the White House physician under both Presidents Obama and Trump, called on Biden to leave office during a Fox News interview last week, saying that Biden was no longer “cognitively prepared” to be president of the United States.