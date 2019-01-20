Pelosi: Trump Is Trying to Murder Me!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now accusing President Donald Trump of putting her life in danger as part of a conspiracy to murder her.

On Thursday, Trump sent a letter Pelosi informing her that her upcoming PR trip to Europe and the Middle East had been cancelled amid the government shutdown.

American Mirror reports: Trump told Pelosi that she could not use military aircraft — which are funded by taxpayers — but could still make the trip if she wanted to fly commercial on her own dime.

Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, took to Twitter on Friday morning and accused — without any evidence — the Trump administration of leaking “the commercial travel plans.”

“After President Trump revoked the use of military aircraft to travel to Afghanistan, the delegation was prepared to fly commercially to proceed with this vital trip to meet with our commanders and troops on the front lines,” Hammill wrote.

He continued in a third tweet: “In the middle of the night, State Dept’s Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased danger to the delegation & to troops, security, & other officials supporting trip.”

He then accused the Trump administration of leaking the travel plans, which he claimed put Pelosi and other Democrats in danger.

Hamill then attempted to claim that the threat to Pelosi’s life was so severe that the group of lawmakers postponed the trip so that they didn’t endanger themselves any further.

“In light of the grave threats caused by the President’s action, the delegation has decided to postpone the trip so as not to further endanger our troops and security personnel, or the other travelers on the flights,” Hammill wrote.

“Whether here or abroad, the Speaker always thanks our troops, diplomats and intelligence community for their heroism & service. The Speaker commends her colleagues on the delegation, who personally & officially have dedicated their lives to protect & defend the American people,” Hammill added.

In response to Hammill’s salacious claims and baseless allegations, a senior White House official told Daily Mail reporter Francesca Chambers that it’s a “flat out lie” that the Trump administration would leak information that would threaten Americans’ safety.

Trump cancelled Pelosi’s plane less than an hour before she was set to leave.