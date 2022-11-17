Pelosi To Step Down As Democratic House Leader

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will not be seeking reelection as the Democrat House leader.
“This I will continue to do as a member of the House speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California, and defending our Constitution, and with great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress” Pelosi said in a speech on the House floor on Thursday.
She added: “The hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Caucus that I greatly respect,” she added.
Breitbart reports: Pelosi steps down from leader of the House Democrats after Republicans retook the chamber in the midterm elections. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is the GOP nominee to succeed Pelosi as the next House Speaker. McCarthy needs to secure 218 votes on the floor of the House in early 2023 at the beginning of the new Congress to get there.
Pelosi was the House speaker for two stints and has represented her California district since 1987.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) may replace Pelosi as the leader of the House Democrats. Reports earlier on Thursday suggested Pelosi would stay in Congress but leave leadership to help guide Jeffries, her chosen successor, as he assumes the leadership position for Democrats.
