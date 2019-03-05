Pelosi Refuses to Release Tax Returns, Demands Trump Make His Public

Nancy Pelosi co-sponsored legislation to force President Trump to release his tax returns, but the Democratic House speaker refuses to release her own and continues to dodge questions about her enormous and unexplained wealth.

As House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi is currently earning an annual salary of $223,500, which is the highest salary she has earned in her long career in public office. Yet Pelosi has a net worth of around $100 million according to OpenSecrets.

While that is a substantial salary by any estimation, it simply doesn’t add up to a net worth with nine zeros at the end. How did Pelosi accrue this vast wealth and why is she refusing to talk about it?

Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) last month vowed that House Democrats will do everything in their power to pursue President Trump’s taxes, while repeatedly dodging questions about releasing her own taxes since she co-sponsored legislation (H.R. 1) that would require the president and vice president to release their tax returns.

“Typical liberal hypocrisy”

Since making it her mission to go after the President’s taxes, Pelosi has come under mounting pressure from conservatives who are “sick to the back teeth with typical liberal hypocrisy” to make her own tax returns public.

When questions are asked about Nancy and her husband Paul Pelosi’s extensive wealth, questions regarding how the couple amounted the vast fortune required to live such a lavish lifestyle in San Francisco are never properly answered.

CBS reports: According to the House Press Gallery, House speakers earn an annual salary of $223,500, which amounts to a roughly $30,000 raise for Pelosi, who is now again the third-highest-paid elected official in the U.S. federal government (after the president and vice president).

Of course, this is a substantial salary by any means, but it doesn’t come anywhere near to accounting for Nancy Pelosi’s huge net worth. According to Time, estimates of Pelosi’s net worth vary. Roll Call’s most recent Wealth of Congress analysis says she’s worth at least $16 million, but OpenSecrets puts her around $100 million.

She has refused to talk about it.

Nancy Pelosi “will gladly release her tax returns if and when she runs for president,” her Chief of Staff Drew Hammill recently stated, apparently indicating that, in Pelosi’s current position as speaker, she will not release her tax returns.

The Speaker will gladly release her tax returns if and when she runs for president.

When repeatedly asked followed-up questions about whether Pelosi, as speaker, would release her tax returns, Hammill did not respond.

Pelosi, who turns 79 this month has not announced that she is running for president in 2020.

Pelosi has repeatedly voiced her support for H.R. 1. For example, she and Rep. Jim McGovern (D.-Mass.), who is also a co-sponsor of the bill, co-authored a Jan. 3 op-ed for USA Today.

In it, they wrote:

“Transparency, ethics, and unity will be the guiding light of the Democratic Congress.

”“HR 1 will allow us to clean up Congress to give confidence to the American people that we can and will deliver results for the people,” they added.

Should Nancy Pelosi lead by her own example and give “confidence to the American people” by revealing exactly how she earned her staggering fortune?