Pelosi Slammed Trump’s Baltimore Comments During 5-Star Trip to Venice, Italy

Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats spouted off about President Trump’s Baltimore comments from the rooftop of an extremely expensive restaurant in Venice, Italy, near their 5-star hotel, it has emerged.

On Saturday President Trump took to twitter to slam Rep. Elijah Cummings and his “rat infested” Maryland district.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Democrats were outraged at President Trump for daring to critize one of their cities. Pelosi immediately labelled Trump’s words as “racist.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to the Orkin pest control company Baltimore, Maryland is one of the “rattiest cities” in the United States.

Pelosi weighed in on rat-infested Baltimore from a 5 start Hotel rooftop restaurant in Venice, Italy.

On Saturday Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi lashed out at President Trump for calling out Cummings and his rat-infested city.

.@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot https://t.co/2LG8AuQrHh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2019

Pelosi tweeted out her response from a 5 star hotel rooftop restaurant in Venice.

Speaker Pelosi weighs in on poverty in West Baltimore …. from a 5 star, rooftop restaurant in Venice, Italy. 🙄 https://t.co/zDlpBeDP0c pic.twitter.com/fIZeT9RZTR — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) July 28, 2019

Here is a photo from Pelosi’s dinner. She is sitting with Ilhan Omar and Sheila Jackson Lee.

How’s Houston, Sheila?

** Rep. John Lewis is sitting at the table and not Cummings