Pelosi and Schumer Demand ‘Gun Control’ in Wake of Texas Mass Shooting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are calling for an immediate Senate vote on gun control legislation in the wake of the mass shooting in Midland, Texas on Saturday.

Seven people are dead and numerous more wounded – including three police officers and a 17-month-old child shot in the face – after a man armed with a rifle carried out the atrocity in west Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Like clockwork, Democratic leaders came out attacking the 2nd Amendment in response.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Pelosi issued a statement on the mass shooting in Texas:

“America’s heart is broken by the senseless and horrific mass shooting tonight in Texas. The prayers of the nation are with the friends and families of the victims and the entire Midland and Odessa communities, and our deepest gratitude goes out to the first responders, who are bringing help and healing during this tragic time. “Enough is enough. Every day, the epidemic of gun violence inflicts a devastating toll in communities in every corner of our country, forcing far too many to endure heartbreak and tragedy. The Republican Senate must end its obstruction and finally pass the commonsense, bipartisan, House-passed gun violence prevention legislation that the country is demanding. “Tonight and in the days to come, all Americans stand with the Midland and Odessa communities. May it be a comfort to those grieving the loss of their loved ones that so many mourn with and pray for them at this difficult time.”

Enough is enough. Every day, the gun violence epidemic inflicts a devastating toll in communities across America, this time

in West Texas. The @SenateGOP must end its obstruction & finally pass House-approved legislation to #EndGunViolence. https://t.co/RcoVI6Eebm — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 1, 2019

Schumer fired off a tweet Saturday evening urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to bring a vote to the floor as soon as Congress returns from recess.