Pelosi & Schumer Blast Republicans For ‘Poisoning Democracy’ By Not Accepting Biden Won Election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have slammed Republicans who refuse to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential race, claiming they are “poisoning the well of democracy”.

During a press conference on Thursday Pelosi blasted Trump supporters for not respecting “the will of the people” and “denying reality”

Schumer told reporters“The election is over. It wasn’t close. President Trump lost. Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States”

RT reports: Schumer accused Republicans in Congress of “spreading conspiracy theories, denying reality, and poisoning the well of our democracy.”

On accusations of voter fraud, Schumer said Republicans don’t have evidence to back up their claims.

The senator claims Republicans are “casting doubt” on the election for “no other reason than fear of Donald Trump.”

Schumer: "The election is over. It wasn't close. President Trump lost. Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States…Senate Republicans: Stop denying reality. Stop deliberately and recklessly sowing doubt about our democratic process. And start focusing on COVID." pic.twitter.com/As4rubeACK — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 12, 2020

Pelosi took an equally harsh tone with Republicans standing behind Trump and his accusations.

Pelosi slammed the president’s supporters for not respecting “the will of the people” and engaging in “an absurd circus right now refusing to accept reality.”

“It’s like the house is burning down,” she said, “and they refuse to throw water on it.”

Pelosi on Republicans focusing on denying Biden's victory instead of doing anything about the worsening coronavirus pandemic: "It's like the house is burning down, and they refuse to throw water on it." pic.twitter.com/ustf5E8gMI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2020

While Republican lawmakers like Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) have congratulated Biden on his presumed victory, others like Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have questioned the results.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also refused to acknowledge a winner in the race and said on the Senate floor this week that President Trump is “100 percent within his rights” to take legal action in states where he feels there was fraud.