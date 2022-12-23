Pelosi Says She Has “Awesome Power”

December 23, 2022 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Nancy Pelosi gave her last weekly briefing as Speaker of the House on Thursday during which she managed to brag about having “awesome power”.

Replying to a reporter who asked how she would handle transitioning from Speaker to the next role, pelosi said: “As speaker of the House, I have awesome power”, before adding: “Now transitioning to a different role, I expect to have strong influence, but not on my members. Just in terms of encouraging more women, for example, to run, to talk about civics…”

