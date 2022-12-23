Pelosi Says She Has “Awesome Power”

Nancy Pelosi gave her last weekly briefing as Speaker of the House on Thursday during which she managed to brag about having “awesome power”.
Replying to a reporter who asked how she would handle transitioning from Speaker to the next role, pelosi said: “As speaker of the House, I have awesome power”, before adding: “Now transitioning to a different role, I expect to have strong influence, but not on my members. Just in terms of encouraging more women, for example, to run, to talk about civics…”
