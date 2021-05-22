Pelosi Says Lawmakers Have To Wear Masks On House Floor Until Everyone’s Been Vaccinated

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that lawmakers who don’t get a covid vaccine could be prevented from having access to the House floor.

She called members of Congress who have not had the jab selfish, claiming they were a danger to their colleagues.

‘It is unfortunate that a large number of people in the Congress have refused to be vaccinated… Until they are vaccinated, we cannot have meetings without masks.

We have to wait for them to be vaccinated. Because they are selfishly an endangerment to other people, including staff people here,’ she said at a press conference.

Pelosi said “We could come to a place where we say if you don’t want to wear a mask…if you’re not vaccinated, don’t even come to the floor. We have facilities up above in the gallery where people can come to vote”

Nancy Pelosi suggests members who don’t prove vaccination status should be denied access to the House floor pic.twitter.com/tLZ4DAFdqI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2021

Despite CDC guidelines to the contrary, Pelosi has decided that masks still need to be worn by everyone, although some GOP lawmakers are refusing to go along with her demands.

Summit News reports: As ever, it is one rule for Pelosi and the Democrats, and another for everyone else, because over at the White House there wasn’t a mask in sight as Democrats all shook hands and even….. HUGGED… dun dun daaaaaaaaaa:

Maskless hugs and handshakes are back in at the White House. pic.twitter.com/KWtgZ68r4v — The Recount (@therecount) May 20, 2021

