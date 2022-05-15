Pelosi Says Current Supreme Court Is Dangerous For Families & Freedom In America

Nancy Pelosi believes that the current Supreme Court is “dangerous” for families and freedom in America.

She claimed former President Donald Trump’s lasting influence on the Supreme court had made it “anti-freedom” and “dangerous” to families.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The house speaker made her remarks during an interview Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

She also said that private companies should “of course” provide travel expenses for their employees to receive an abortion in a state where it is legal if Roe v Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Breitbart reports: When asked about Roe v Wade potentially being overturned by the Supreme Court, Pelosi said, “Who would have ever suspected that a creature like Donald Trump would become president of the United States by waving a list of judges he would appoint, therefore, getting the support of the far-right — and appointing those anti-freedom justices to the court. So, this is not about long game. We played a long game. We won Roe v. Wade a long time ago. We voted to protect it over time.”

She continued, “Let’s not take our eye off the ball. The ball is this court, which is dangerous to the freedoms of our country. Beware in terms of marriage equality, beware in terms of other aspects of it, and so it is. Let’s not waste our time on that. The fact is, this is a dangerous court to families, to freedom in our country. And that is why people have to mobilize. My saying is we don’t agonize. We organize, we go out there and make sure people know that if they, actually elections have consequences.”