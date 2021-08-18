Pelosi Says Biden’s Withdrawal From Afghanitsan Reduces Chance of Terrorism

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has described President Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan as “strong and decisive” and responded to concerns that military equipment falling into the hands of the Taliban might increase the possibility of future terror attacks.

She said that President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw “was based on one that reduced the prospect of any attack” on the U.S., She said that Biden had threatened the Taliban if they attack the U.S.,

She also claimed that when you withdraw, “some stuff, some equipment is left there.”

During an interview with San Francisco’s KPIX on Tuesday, Pelosi said, “I do believe that the president’s decision was based on one that reduced the prospect of any attack on our homeland. And the president has made it very clear to the Taliban, any assault on any American entity or person would be met forcefully. So, the — this is what happens when you withdraw. You — some stuff, some equipment is left there. It was thought that that would be used — it was hoped that that would be used by the Afghan military to defend its own country. The fact that it did not and could not was all more the reason for us to leave.”