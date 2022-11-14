Pelosi Says “Biden Has Been A Great President” & Should Run In 2024

Nancy Pelosi says that President Joe Biden has accomplished so much and should he run for reelection in 2024.

During an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week”, the House Speaker praised Biden, who is showing obvious signs of demenita, saying: “He has been a great president. He has a great record to run on.”

When ABC Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi, “Do you think President Biden should run again?”

She said: “Yes, I do. President Biden has been a great president for our country. He has accomplished so much. Over 10 million jobs under his leadership, working with the private sector, of course. He has just done so many things that are so great we would need a lot more show to talk about it.

He’s put money in people’s pockets, vaccines in their arms, children back to school, people back to work, for starters, creating 10 million jobs. He’s made America independent by passing the CHIPS bill, that says we’re no longer reliant on those who withhold products that enable us to manufacture in our country.”

Pelosi continued, “I just saw him make the speech in Egypt where he spoke about America’s commitment to preserving the planet with legislation, the IRA, $368 billion in good-paying green jobs, clean air and clean water for our children, national security issue to stop migrations and competition for habitat and food as well as honoring our responsibility to future generations.”