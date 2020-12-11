Pelosi: Republicans OBSESSING Over Swalwell Scandal to Distract From ‘QAnon’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed Thursday that Repulicans are obsessing over the Rep. Eric Swalwell Chinese scandal as a means to deflect attention away from QAnon.

Pelosi declared that it is “unfortunate” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling for Swalwell’s resignation and bringing attention to it.

“He’s trying to deflect attention from the fact that he has Qanon in his delegation over there, and that I think is a danger in terms of our debate here,” Pelosi told reporters, in reference to Republican Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia.

Axios reported broke the Chinese spy story Wednesday, reporting that “Fang Fang” helped fundraise for Swalwell and even planted an intern in his office.

Swalwell arrogantly refused to respond to any questions about his potentially intimate relationship with Fang, even after Fox News host Tucker Carlson exposed that intelligence officials believed the Democrat congressman had ongoing sexual relations with her.

Despite this, Pelosi defended Swalwell during Thursday’s press breifing.

“I don’t have ANY concerns about Mr. Swalwell,” Pelosi defiantly said, recalling that House leadership was informed of the Chinese’s attempts to influence members of Congress in spring 2015.

She also said she does NOT support background checks for interns in Congress.

“I think we should make sure that everybody knows what they are being subjected to, but I don’t know that it means we have to have background checks for every intern who comes into the Capitol,” Pelosi said.

Watch: