Pelosi Refuses To Condemn Violent Attacks, Death Threats Against Pregnancy Centers

Nancy Pelosi refused to condemn violent attacks on pregnancy centers by leftist pro-abortion vandals during comments to reporters at a press conference

The House Speaker was asked to comment on the attacks by a reporter who noted that there were concerns that the Democrats failure to condemn the violence was actually making the situation worse.

Rather than taking the opportunity to condemn the violence, Pelosi pivoted to her own support for legalized abortion, declaring that “a woman has a right to choose, to live up to her responsibility”

Summit News reports: Pelosi then stated that other “Catholic countries” including Ireland, Mexico, and Italy have expanded abortion access, proclaiming “I’m a very Catholic person and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions. Any other questions on another subject because I’m not going to be talking about that?”

Watch:

Disgraceful.



Speaker Pelosi just refused to condemn the radical leftist group that has claimed responsibility for a string of violent attacks and threats against pregnancy centers across the nation.



Biden's Department of Justice must stop ignoring these crimes and take action. pic.twitter.com/elRn6Xe7HJ — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 16, 2022

Pelosi also refused to answer a separate question on whether she, as a Catholic, agrees with the Pope that abortion is murder:

Nancy Pelosi refused answering whether she agreed with Pope Francis and former Pope John Paul II that "abortion is murder."



Question by our intern, Janey Olohan pic.twitter.com/Xxckq5hzwf — CNSNews (@cnsnews) June 16, 2022

In the wake of the Supreme Court leaking an intention to overturn Roe vs Wade, pregnancy centres and pro-life organisations, as well as churches across the country have been subject to vandalism and even arson in some cases.

BREAKING: Somebody vandalized and allegedly threw Molotov cocktails into Wisconsin Family Action’s — an anti-abortion rights group — Madison office, writing w/ graffiti, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.”



Story TK pic.twitter.com/6Wfnyeh9hQ — Alexander Shur (@AlexanderShur) May 8, 2022

BREAKING: Antifa pro-abort men are attacking and putting out hits on pregnancy centers in Portland, OR. Because it drives pro-abort men to violent rage to think that women will have support to choose life. pic.twitter.com/Oomlr6EGUg — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 5, 2022

Here at Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center in DC where someone dumped red paint on the door, egged the windows, and wrote “Jane Says Revenge.” The director of the pro-life clinic told me the vandalism makes her incredibly “sad” in light of the work they do every day. pic.twitter.com/Qo1lu60eNn — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 3, 2022

The FBI issued a statement noting that it is “investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country.”

The statement adds “The FBI takes all threats seriously and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities.”

Responsibility for some of the attacks has been claimed by militant abortion group ‘Jane’s Revenge’ (named after Jane Roe), according to reports. Yet there appear to be several more pro-abortion groups committing acts of violence.

The group has allegedly issued a communique stating “We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures,” the group said. “Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti.”

It continues, “it’s open season, and we know where your operations are,” adding “The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive… We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat. We did not want this; but it is upon us, and so we must deal with it proportionally.”

Responding to the threat, Texas Senator Ted Cruz said it constitutes “terrorist conduct,” adding “They’re threatening to attack, to burn, to murder people.”

.@SenTedCruz: Jane's Revenge "is threatening terrorist conduct."



"They’re threatening to attack, to burn, to murder people, and by the way, at pregnancy centers…these are centers that are helping moms who are pregnant with children to give birth to those children." pic.twitter.com/s7xTX3aTRF — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 16, 2022

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse also issued a statement calling for Joe Biden to “personally and forcefully denounce the left’s intimidation campaign and make it absolutely clear that there is no place in America for political violence.”