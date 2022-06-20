Pelosi Refuses To Condemn Violent Attacks, Death Threats Against Pregnancy Centers

Nancy Pelosi refused to condemn violent attacks on pregnancy centers by leftist pro-abortion vandals during comments to reporters at a press conference
The House Speaker was asked to comment on the attacks by a reporter who noted that there were concerns that the Democrats failure to condemn the violence was actually making the situation worse.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Rather than taking the opportunity to condemn the violence, Pelosi pivoted to her own support for legalized abortion, declaring that “a woman has a right to choose, to live up to her responsibility”
Latest Videos
Putin Declares Victory Over New World Order: 'Humanity Has Woken Up'
Mass Cattle Deaths Are an ‘Inside Job’ Designed To Cause Food Shortages in America
Christina Aguilera Performs For Kids Wearing GIGANTIC Strap-On
Angelina Jolie Admits to ‘Gruesome Illuminati Blood Rituals’
Biden Slurs, Stutters and Spasms through Press Conference – Colleagues Horrified
Prince Warned About ‘New World Order’ Plans for Mandatory Jabs in 1996
CIA Agent Admits Agency Created Gangster Rap To ‘Fill Private Prisons’ by ‘Glamorizing Criminality’
Democrat Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
Summit News reports: Pelosi then stated that other “Catholic countries” including Ireland, Mexico, and Italy have expanded abortion access, proclaiming “I’m a very Catholic person and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions. Any other questions on another subject because I’m not going to be talking about that?”
Watch:
Pelosi also refused to answer a separate question on whether she, as a Catholic, agrees with the Pope that abortion is murder:
In the wake of the Supreme Court leaking an intention to overturn Roe vs Wade, pregnancy centres and pro-life organisations, as well as churches across the country have been subject to vandalism and even arson in some cases.
The FBI issued a statement noting that it is “investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country.”
The statement adds “The FBI takes all threats seriously and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities.”
Responsibility for some of the attacks has been claimed by militant abortion group ‘Jane’s Revenge’ (named after Jane Roe), according to reports. Yet there appear to be several more pro-abortion groups committing acts of violence.
The group has allegedly issued a communique stating “We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures,” the group said. “Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti.”
It continues, “it’s open season, and we know where your operations are,” adding “The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive… We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat. We did not want this; but it is upon us, and so we must deal with it proportionally.”
Responding to the threat, Texas Senator Ted Cruz said it constitutes “terrorist conduct,” adding “They’re threatening to attack, to burn, to murder people.”
Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse also issued a statement calling for Joe Biden to “personally and forcefully denounce the left’s intimidation campaign and make it absolutely clear that there is no place in America for political violence.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Pelosi Refuses To Condemn Violent Attacks, Death Threats Against Pregnancy Centers - June 20, 2022
- Top UK General Tells British Troops To Prepare To Fight & Beat Russia In Third World War - June 20, 2022
- Clinton Won’t Be Running For President Again As It Would Be ‘Disruptive’ to Biden’s Reelection Efforts - June 19, 2022