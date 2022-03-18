Pelosi Reads Out Bono Poem That Compares Zelensky To St. Patrick

Nancy Pelosi celebrated St Patricks day by reading a poem, about banishing old snakes, during a luncheon at Capitol Hill on 17 March

Pelosi was attending the annual ‘Friends of Ireland lunch’ in Washington DC on Thursday, when she said she had been sent the poem by Irish singer Bono that morning.

The cringe worthy poem compared St Patrick, who drove out the snakes in Ireland, to president Zelensky and the current situation in Ukraine.

Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part:



"Ireland's sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy."



She then introduces Riverdance. pic.twitter.com/NzPY1VP2bN — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2022

According to a tweet from Bono, he has a tradition of sending Nancy Pelosi a limerick every year for the luncheon. “This year the limerick is irregular & not funny at all,” he claimed

‘I’ve a tradition of sending a limerick to @SpeakerPelosi’s St. Patrick’s Day lunch over the years. This year the limerick is irregular & not funny at all. We stand with the people of Ukraine & their leader. It wasn’t written to be published, but since it’s out, here it is.’-Bono pic.twitter.com/pLkE59DSxU — U2 (@U2) March 17, 2022

The display, not surprisingly, earned widespread mockery on social media.

“Cringe levels not previously thought to be attainable,” one Twitter user wrote