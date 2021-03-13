Pelosi Re-Appoints China-Compromised Rep. Eric Swalwell to Intel Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday re-appointed Rep. Eric Swalwell to the Intel Committee despite his relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang.

Fang Fang was a fundraiser for Swalwell. Last December, a government whistleblower revealed that Swalwell had also been sleeping with the Communist Chinese spy.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

“A source on Capitol Hill confirmed to The Federalist today that Rep. Eric Swalwell had a sexual relationship with communist Chinese spy Fang Fang. The FBI finally briefed congressional leaders today on the details of Fang Fang’s interactions with lawmakers on behalf of communist China,” reporter Sean Davis revealed in December. Despite Swalwell being obviously comprimised by a hostile foreign power, Pelosi decided to re-appoint him to the House Intelligence Committee and grant him access to some of the nation’s most highly classified information.

Per the New York Post: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday confirmed that she’s keeping Rep. Eric Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee despite questions swirling about his relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang, who seduced US politicians as part of her work.

Pelosi previously reappointed the fellow California Democrat to the House Homeland Security Committee over Republican objections.

“The American people elected a Democratic House Majority that would be relentless in our work to promote their security – both by defending their economic security here at home and our national security abroad,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“On the Intelligence Committee, these Members will be effective forces in keeping the American people safe, as we confront our nation’s adversaries, adapt to new threats and work with our allies.”