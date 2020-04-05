Pelosi Wants To Play Blame Game for COVID Spread? Here’s Footage of Her Telling People To Crowd into Streets

Nancy Pelosi has announced an investigation into President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, but we live in the internet age, where revising history is impossible, and Pelosi cannot run from the fact that her own actions literally set people up to catch the coronavirus.

Pelosi appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and slammed President Trump for his alleged inaction in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The show’s Twitter account provided this clip captioned, “@SpeakerPelosi says the President downplaying the severity of #coronavirus is ‘deadly.‘” It quotes Pelosi’s line, “As the President fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution.”

"As the President fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution."

“What the president — his denial at the beginning was deadly,” the California Democrat told Jake Tapper. “His delaying of getting equipment to where — it continues — his delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly.”

Did Pelosi miss the Navy hospital ships sailing to New York and Los Angeles, the Army Corps of Engineers building field hospitals, Trump signing the CARES Acteconomic relief package and enacting the Defense Product Act to use American industry for emergency supplies if need be, not to mention the praise he has received from even her own state’s far-left governor, Gavin Newsom?

The fact is that Pelosi was singing a different tune not long ago, as were many in the media.

When the president instituted a ban on travel from China, where the virus originated and quickly raged out of control while state-controlled Chinese media downplayed it, leftists were decrying the actions of Trump and others who tried to contain the risk by cutting it off at the source.

While Trump was already mobilizing to protect the United States from the coronavirus, Pelosi was embarking on a virtue-signaling, coronavirus-spreading tour of Chinatown in her San Francisco district as late as Feb. 24.

The fan-girl coverage by KPIX-TV’s Anne Makovec was nauseating enough, but look at Pelosi huddled in a crowd, reassuringly holding the hands of a woman she was talking to outside of a Chinese gift shop. No gloves and no hand sanitizer were in sight as she did exactly the wrong things to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s exciting to be here, especially at this time, to be able to be unified with our community,” the House speaker said while encircled by supporters and media.

“We want to be vigilant about what is out there in other places. We want to be careful about how we deal with it, but we do want to say to people, ‘Come to Chinatown, here we are — we’re, again, careful, safe — and come join us.’”

That’s right — Pelosi was not only shaking hands and spending time in crowds, but she was also urging folks to flock to Chinatown.

As of Thursday afternoon, San Francisco had 434 confirmed cases and seven deaths from COVID-19 and California was close to 10,000 total infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

And yet Pelosi is attacking Trump for not taking the threat seriously enough as her pals in the media are silent about her hypocrisy.

Hindsight is always 20/20, so nobody should blame Pelosi for not taking the threat more seriously back then.

However, for her to make dramatic statements about the president’s inaction during the pandemic while she herself was holding hands, standing in crowds and not practicing social distancing as recently as late February is political posturing at its worst.

ALX from the student organization Turning Point USA made a good point to that end as he shared a clip of Pelosi tearing up the president’s “State of the Union” speech on Feb. 4.

“President Trump didn’t take Coronavirus seriously? He restricted Travel with China in January and emphasized that he was taking action against it at the State of the Union in February,” ALX said in a tweet. “Democrats were focused on Impeachment and Speaker Pelosi was still playing partisan games.”