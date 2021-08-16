Pelosi: Number One Priority in Afghanistan Must Now Be ‘Gender Equality’

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared that the priority in Afghanistan must now be “gender equality,” despite the fact that thousands of Americans remain stranded in the country.

Pelosi issued a statement on Saturday night praising Biden for the “fantastic job” he has done amid the collapse of Afghanistan.

In addition to praising Biden, Pelosi also warned that the U.S. government must now focus on gender equality in Afghanistan above all else.

“The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions,” Pelosi said.

“We are deeply concerned about reports regarding the Taliban’s brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls.“

“The U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban.“

“Any political settlement that the Afghans pursue to avert bloodshed must include having women at the table.“

“The fate of women and girls in Afghanistan is critical to the future of Afghanistan,” Pelosi warned.

“As we strive to assist women, we must recognize that their voices are important, and all must listen to them for solutions, respectful of their culture.“

“There is bipartisan support to assist the women and girls of Afghanistan.“

“One of the successes of U.S.- NATO cooperation in Afghanistan was the progress made by women and girls.“

“We must all continue to work together to ensure that is not eroded.”

Dailywire.com reports: Pelosi again doubled down on praising Biden for “the clarity of purpose” of his “statement and the wisdom of his actions.”

Biden’s statement blamed former President Donald Trump for the decisions that his own administration made.

Experts quickly pushed back on Biden’s attempts to deflect blame: