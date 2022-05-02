Pelosi Meets Zelensky In Ukraine To Deliver Message Of US Solidarity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday where she met President Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver a message of US solidarity.

Zelensky shared footage showing him welcoming Pelosi, who was accompanied by other House Democrats including Adam Schiff.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Зустріч зі спікером Палати представників Конгресу США @SpeakerPelosi в Києві. Сполучені Штати є лідером потужної підтримки України в боротьбі з агресією РФ. Дякуємо, що допомагаєте захищати суверенітет і територіальну цілісність нашої держави! pic.twitter.com/QXSBPFoGQh — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022

Pelosi said Ukraine was fighting for everyone’s freedom and that US support would continue “until the fight is done.”

Zelensky had previously pleaded with President Biden to personally visit the capital city to show that he stood shoulder- to-shoulder with Ukraine, but he got Pelosi instead.

Zelensky awarded Pelosi with the ‘Order of Princess Olga’ for her “significant personal contribution” to strengthening Ukrainian and American ties. The order is awarded to women who have achieved significant success in politics and society.

In a statement Pelosi said “Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine”

Breitbart reports: The California Democrat, who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the most senior American lawmaker to visit the embattled country since Russia’s war began back in February.

Her visit to Kyiv marks a major show of continuing support for the country’s struggle against Moscow’s invasion forces.

Pelosi was joined by several lawmakers on the congressional trip that came after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made the same journey last weekend, as Breitbart News reported.

Pelosi said Zelensky had made clear Ukraine needed more security, economic and humanitarian aid “to address the devastating human toll taken on the Ukrainian people by (President Vladimir) Putin’s diabolic invasion.”

“Our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way,” she said.

Footage released by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi and other U.S. legislators in Kyiv. In video later released by Pelosi’s office, the speaker and Zelensky both thanked each other for their support in the war.

“We’ll win and we’ll win together,” Zelenskyy said.

Pelosi added: “We are here until victory is won.”

The full congressional delegation included Democratic Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Adam Schiff, of California who chairs the House Intelligence Committee; Jim McGovern of Massachusetts who chairs the House Rules Committee; Jason Crow of Colorado; Barbara Lee of California; and Bill Keating of Massachusetts.