Pelosi: I’m Now Willing to Do COVID Relief Deal Because Biden Is President

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held up a Covid relief bill for several months earlier this year because Republicans would not approve her far-left wish list in the “HEROES Act.”

As a result of her refusal to pass the bill millions of Americans have lost their jobs and small businesses have since gone bust.

On Friday, Pelosi admitted that she played politics with people’s lives and is now willing to pass a smaller bill because Joe Biden won.

