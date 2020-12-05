Pelosi: I Fully Support Biden’s Plan to Allow Trans Students Access to Locker Rooms Based on Gender Identity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has offered her enthusiastic support for Joe Biden’s plan to allow transgender students access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports in schools based on their chosen gender identity.

Pelosi was asked by a reporter, “Joe Biden said that on his first day in office, he will use Title IX to give transgender students access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in all federally-funded schools. Does he have the power to unilaterally do this and do you agree with this?”