Pelosi Suffers HUGE MELTDOWN as Impeachment Backfires: “He Will NOT Be Acquitted”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suffered a massive meltdown on Thursday as the Democratic impeachment case imploded in the Senate.
President Trump’s defense team demolished Schiff and the Dems, causing Pelosi to go on an insane rant during a press conference.
A reporter asked Pelosi if Trump will be “chastened” knowing “Congress is watching him” or “emboldened” if the senate acquits him.
“Well he will NOT be acquitted. You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial and when you don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation,” Pelosi snapped.
WATCH:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has the votes to block new witnesses and the impeachment trial should be over by the weekend, according to ABC News.
Tyrant Pelosi tried to drag out impeachment as long as possible by refusing to deliver the articles of impeachment to the senate for 33 days.
The House Democrats’ case was so weak that Trump’s defense team obliterated Schiff and Pelosi in just a few days with facts.
