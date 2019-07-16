Pelosi Announces House Resolution Against Trump’s Racist Tweet

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday a House resolution to condemn Trumps “xenophobic” tweet towards AOC’s far-left “squad”.

“The House cannot allow the President’s characterization of immigrants to our country to stand. Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the President’s xenophobic tweets,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Democrats.

Did Trump say something racist?

President Trump came under attack this week for saying what many of his supporters were thinking – that if AOC, Ilhan Omar and rest of “the squad” hate this country so much, then they should go back and fix the countries “they originally came from.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: For months freshman Democrats known as ‘the squad’ including Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pramila Jayapal have been trashing America and Israel on a near-weekly basis.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is a refugee from Somalia, of all places, and HATES her adopted country.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is the eldest daughter of Palestinian immigrants in Detroit, Michigan.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal is a migrant from India and frequently trashes her adopted country.

Even Lindsey Graham defended Trump on Monday and called AOC and the other freshman Democrat Congresswomen “a bunch of Communists.”

The Democrat party hates this country. They want our borders abolished, they openly push Socialism and several Democrat lawmakers, including AOC are overt Communists.