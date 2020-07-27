Pelosi Has Given President Trump A New Nickname: ‘Mr. Make Matters Worse’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has given President Donald Trump a new nickname over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a new name for him: Mr. Make Matters Worse,” nasty Nancy told CBS’s News Face the Nation on Sunday morning.

Pelosi said she was responding to the Trump administration’s push to reopen schools in the fall…but she does seem to enjoy finding childish ways to criticize the president. Just last week she branded the coronavirus, the “Trump virus”

Breitbart repors: Pelosi said, “There are some suggestions that relate to schools and the rest, we have initiative in California to that respect. What we will not support is the following; what they’re saying to essential workers, you have to go to work because you’re essential. We place no responsibility on your employer to make that workplace safe. If you get sick, you have no recourse because we’ve given the employer protection. And if you don’t go to work because you’re afraid of being sick and you have that job opportunity you don’t get unemployment insurance, this is so unfair. Let’s just get to the heart of it.”

She added, “The point of all of this is this president— I have a new name for him, Mr. Make Matters Worse. He has made matters worse from the start- delay, denial, it’s a hoax, it’ll go away magically, it’s a miracle, and all the rest and we’re in this situation.”