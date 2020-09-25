Pelosi Has Again Warned Biden To Avoid Debates Because ‘Trump & His Henchmen Are A Danger’

With the first presidential debate just days away, Nancy Pelosi has again warned that Joe Biden should avoid engaging with president Trump, arguing that he and “his henchmen are a danger.”

Pelosi has previously suggested Biden should avoid any debates with the president and when asked on Friday’s CBS This Morning whether she still felt the same way, the House Speaker said: “I do, not that I don’t think he’ll be excellent, I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution.“

RT reports: She added that “[Trump] and his henchmen are a danger with their comments… to our democracy.”

“Why bother?” she said. “[Trump] doesn’t tell the truth.”

Confronted by co-host Gayle King about her “henchmen” comment being just as “egregious” as the language she accuses Trump of using, Pelosi became defensive, revealing she cares little about what the president thinks of her, saying “every knock from him is a boost for me” and helps her raise money.

Good on @GayleKing for calling out Pelosi over describing Trump voters as “henchmen” https://t.co/gLmRhFRULA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2020

Pelosi previously said in August there should be no debates, though Biden has insisted he will face off against the president. The former VP even raised eyebrows this month after putting a “lid” on press events early in the day, often citing debate preparation as the reason.

The first debate will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, September 29. It will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, whom Trump predicted on Thursday will avoid giving his opponent any “tough questions” and will be “controlled by the radical left.”