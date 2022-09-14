Pelosi Forced To Tell Audience To Clap During White House Event Praising Biden’s Leadership

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to tell an audience to clap after praising the President for his ‘extraordinary leadership’ at an event to celebrate Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act
Pelosi said the “landmark law,” which Biden signed last month, is “driving down costs for kitchen table items for America’s working families.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
She then continued: “Mr. President, thank you for unifying and inspiring a vision of a stronger, fairer, safer future for all our children. Your extraordinary leadership has made this glorious day possible,” Pelosi said.
Latest Videos
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
But as the silent crowd failed to react, Pelosi told them “that was an applause line” signaling them to cheer.
The Mail Online reports: The moment was evocative of Jeb Bush’s infamous ‘please clap’ moment, where the GOP presidential hopeful begged a crowd of unenthusiastic supporters to cheer for him during his failed 2016 campaign.
While Pelosi experienced her own flop on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was by her side to play off the awkward moment.
After she asked the crowd to cheer, Pelosi said: ‘And let us salute Leader Schumer [and] his colleagues in the Senate for their extraordinary leadership and the success in bringing this bill to the floor.’
Schumer replied with: ‘That’s an applause line!’
The moment was part of Democrat’s victory lap over the Inflation Reduction Act, designed to bolster Democrats‘ ahead of the November election and remind voters of the work Biden has done to ease cost of living for Americans.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Food Banks Shutting Their Doors As A Mark Of ‘Respect’ For The Queen On Her Funeral - September 14, 2022
- Pelosi Forced To Tell Audience To Clap During White House Event Praising Biden’s Leadership - September 14, 2022
- King Charles Loses Temper With Leaky Pen ‘Can’t Bear This Bloody Thing’ - September 14, 2022