Pelosi Doesn’t Have Anything To Say About Biden Classified Docs

Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn was able to catch up with Nancy Pelosi in the halls of congress recently.

She asked the California lawmaker what she thought about the discovery of dozens of classified documents found in Biden’s possession.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

After Vaughn asked “Do you have any comments on Biden keeping classified documents?” Pelosi responded by laughing as she carried on eating her snack.

Pelosi and AOC squirm and SPRINT away from Fox reporter asking about Joe Biden's bombshell scandal STEALING classified docs— CCP SELLOUT?!



pic.twitter.com/DmAdamFMN9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2023

As the Gateway Pundit notes: When the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago and confiscated documents in Trump’s possession, Pelosi had a lot to say and was by no means laughing.

Days after President Trump’s estate was raided by the FBI, Rep. Pelosi went on a media appearance spree and wasted no time defending the FBI for raiding Trump.

Pelosi would go on MSNBC and say that “no one is above the law, not even a president or a former president of the United States.”

WATCH:

Nancy Pelosi responds to President Trump's Mar-a-Lago FBI raid by saying no one is above the law, including a President.



Oooh that's rich coming from u, @SpeakerPelosi



We want the truth about ur involvement in orchestrating J6, ur husband's arrest, ur stock trading, etc. etc. pic.twitter.com/NU0ibmKvnQ — Sterling (@Sterlin62523982) August 9, 2022

Pelosi will surely reserve her “no one is above the law” rhetoric now that Biden is being investigated