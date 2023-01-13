Pelosi Doesn’t Have Anything To Say About Biden Classified Docs

Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn was able to catch up with Nancy Pelosi in the halls of congress recently.
She asked the California lawmaker what she thought about the discovery of dozens of classified documents found in Biden’s possession.
After Vaughn asked “Do you have any comments on Biden keeping classified documents?” Pelosi responded by laughing as she carried on eating her snack.
As the Gateway Pundit notes: When the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago and confiscated documents in Trump’s possession, Pelosi had a lot to say and was by no means laughing.
Days after President Trump’s estate was raided by the FBI, Rep. Pelosi went on a media appearance spree and wasted no time defending the FBI for raiding Trump.
Pelosi would go on MSNBC and say that “no one is above the law, not even a president or a former president of the United States.”
WATCH:
Pelosi will surely reserve her “no one is above the law” rhetoric now that Biden is being investigated
