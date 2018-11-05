House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has warned that Democrats are “not going to rest” until radical gun safety legislation is passed.
Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday, Pelosi said Democrats plan to push legislation to lower prescription drug prices, build infrastructure and decrease the influence of big money in politics.
Breitbart.com reports: She added, “We also will do what we have asked the Republicans to do…bipartisan, commonsense background checks, we’re not going to rest until we get gun safety legislation passed, protect our DREAMers.”
Pelosi also said the Democrats’ agenda includes passing the Equality Act and legislation on the Voting Rights Act.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Pelosi: Dems Won’t Rest Until We Pass Gun Safety Legislation - November 5, 2018
- IG Horowitz: 60 FBI Agents Guilty Of Taking Bribes From CNN & NY Times - November 4, 2018
- Illegal Alien Murders Wife After Democrat Sheriff Sets Him Free - November 4, 2018