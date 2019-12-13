Pelosi CRACKS: Impeachment Has Been Going on “Two and a Half Years, Actually”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has admitted that the Democrats’ impeachment push against President Trump has been in motion for “two and a half years.”

Pelosi made the stunning admission on Tuesday at Politico’s Women Rule Summit in Washington, D.C.

The House Speaker was asked to respond to criticisms about the speed in which House Democrats have moved the impeachment process forward.

“Speed? It’s been going on 22 months – two and a half years, actually,” Pelosi admitted.

“I think we are not moving with speed,” She continued.

“Was it two a half years ago they initiated the Mueller investigation?”

“It’s not about speed. It’s about urgency,” Pelosi said.

“One of the charges against the president of the United States—saying he was violating the oath of office by asking for government to interfere in our election undermining the integrity of our elections.”

“If we did not hold him accountable, he would continue to undermine our elections,” Pelosi added.

“Nothing less is at stake than the central point of our democracy, of a free and fair election not to be disrupted by foreign powers.”

WATCH: