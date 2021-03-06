Pelosi Claims The Capitol Must Be Protected From ‘All The President’s Men’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has claimed that the Capitol is under threat from “all the presidents men”.

On Thursday paranoid Pelosi called for more funding to enhance Capitol security, citing the ongoing threat of violence from “all the president’s men”. She was referring to supporters of former President Donald Trump and the January 6 riot.

During a press conference, she told reporters “Between Covid, were we need to have vaccinations more broadly in the Capitol so that many more people can come here and do their jobs…[and] the threat of all the president’s men out there, we have to ensure with our security that we are safe enough to do our job”

Summit News reports: Pelosi called for more security around the Capitol, stating “Frankly, there are a lot of us. The Senate is in, and they should be. We’re at least four times more people, and therefore all that that implies in terms of numbers of people in the Capitol — if in fact there’s any troublemakers around.”

“We have to have what we need, when we need it, and in the numbers that we need it,” Pelosi added, further claiming “It’s going to take more money to protect the Capitol in a way that enables people to come here.”

Security was ramped up Thursday amid ‘intelligence’ warnings of militia and QAnon plans to breach the Capitol again to mark the original day that inaugurations used to take place in the US.

I’m here at the U.S. Capitol today where lots of National Guard troops are guarding the building amid a possible plot to breach the Capitol again.

The House cancelled its session today amid the threats

MORE 👇https://t.co/Oi5p3FmvSv @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/1YnVr6G9fd — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) March 4, 2021

Voting schedules were even changed, although Pelosi denied that it was due to any threat, claiming instead that it was a courtesy to Republicans.

“The silliness of this being inauguration day and that the president may be inaugurated falls into the realm of let’s not waste our time on it,” Pelosi said.

“If in fact there are any troublemakers around, it made sense,” Pelosi stated, adding “I don’t think anybody should take any encouragement that because some troublemakers might show up, that we changed our schedule. No, we just moved it a few hours.”

As we previously reported, the Capitol Police Chief has proposed erecting a permanent fence around the centre of government in DC.