A video has resurfaced showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caught on a hot mic ordering aides not to allow President Biden to take questions.

The video was taken at Biden’s appearance at a House Democratic Caucus event in March 2021,

“I’m happy to take questions, if that’s what I’m supposed to do, Nance — whatever you want me to do,” Biden obediently tells his boss, Nancy.

“Am I off?” Pelosi asks an aide. “No, we don’t want him to talk.”

WATCH: