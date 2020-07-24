Pelosi Calls President Trump “The Biggest Failure In The History Of Our Country”

Nancy Pelosi has been indulging in her favorite pastime again, lashing out at President Trump.

On MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” nasty Nancy called the president “the biggest failure in the history of our country” and said that the “Trump virus” was rolling like “a freight train through the country.”

Breitbart reports: Pelosi said, “Let me say this president has been the biggest failure practically in the history of our country. A pandemic that is rolling. Trump virus I call it, it’s rolling like a freight train. It took nearly 100 days, just about 100 days to get the first 1 million. Just under 50 days to get to the second million, just over 25 days to get to the third million and now, just, what, 14, 17 days to get to the 4 million mark of people infected.”

She added, “Just think if he had thought that these overrated tests weren’t overrated a long time ago how many lives could have been saved. But you said it very well, 4 million people, 18 straight weeks of people filing for unemployment insurance, a time when people are—millions of children are food insecure. Just so many people going to food banks who never thought they would. Evictions imminent because the moratorium will end. People are hungry. They’re concerned about their housing, the jobs, and the rest, and the Republicans are saying, well, let’s just wait around until Monday to see what we might be able to come to terms with among ourselves. Two months and eight days ago we put forth the HEROES bill, very responsible, lean and mean, exactly what we needed to open up our economy by testing, testing, testing, rewarding our heroes with assistance to state and local government and money in the pockets of the American people. In a very strong way. This all will expire in, like, a week.”