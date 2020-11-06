Pelosi Calls President Trump A ‘Domestic Enemy’ Who Is Assaulting Ameria’s Elections

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Trump a domestic enemy who is making an assault on America’s elections.

During a press conference on Friday Pelosi told reporters “So many people have said to me, and perhaps some of you along the way, What damage do you think Trump will do between losing the election and the inauguration of Joe Biden?”

She continued: “We knew he would be up to mischief” and claimed that President Trump is currently “trying to destroy the credibility of our elections, which we criticize other nations for doing….all enemies foreign and domestic making assault on our elections, well we have one domestic.”