Pelosi Brutally Slammed After Claiming Trump Told Americans to ‘Inject Lysol Into Their Lungs’

Nancy Pelosi took a seriously nasty pop shot at President Trump on Friday, accusing him of instructing Americans to inject Lysol into their lungs.

“The president is asking people to inject Lysol into their lungs and Mitch [McConnell] was saying that states should go bankrupt. It’s a clear… visible within 24 hours of how the Republicans reject science and reject governance,” Pelosi said during the Friday presser.

“Clearly and sadly, this president is not listening to medical experts.”

Later, towards the end of the presser, the nasty House Speaker declared: “No money for the Post Office. Instead, inject Lysol into your lungs.”

“Queen Nancy Pelosi can’t land a zinger on Donald Trump without deliberately misquoting him,” Twitchy’s headline said. “Unlike Nancy Pelosi, whose doctor apparently told her to tell people to go to Chinatown as COVID19 was spreading.”

Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro destroyed the Speaker by tweeting: “No money for small businesses. Instead, eat artisanal ice cream.”

No money for small businesses. Instead, eat artisanal ice cream. https://t.co/sQkNnxJ4Zz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 24, 2020

“She’s a ridiculous person. Trump didn’t tell people to inject Lysol, and McConnell said that if states racked up tens of billions in debts unrelated to coronavirus, it is absolutely not the federal government’s responsibility to bail them out. But slay queen, or whatever,” Shapiro continued.

She's a ridiculous person. Trump didn't tell people to inject Lysol, and McConnell said that if states racked up tens of billions in debts unrelated to coronavirus, it is absolutely not the federal government's responsibility to bail them out. But slay queen, or whatever. https://t.co/lHr6cZY8C8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 24, 2020

Madworldnews.com reports: Guy Benson, Editor at Town Hall, also crushed poor Nancy: “Two dumb distortions, despite irresponsible rantings from POTUS. McConnell is the last adult in the room.”

Two dumb distortions, despite irresponsible 🤡 rantings from POTUS. McConnell is the last adult in the room. https://t.co/HLrkXAg5JA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 24, 2020

“Do any of these Democrats and press understand what chemotherapy and radiation is injected into people every day?” tweeted “Clouseau.”

Do any of these Democrats and press understand what chemotherapy and radiation is injected into people every day? — Clouseau 🇺🇸 (@InspektorClouse) April 24, 2020

This Lysol reference got so crazy, the company that makes the disinfectant came out with a warning.

“The parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant warned Friday that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus,” Breitbart reports.

Trump noted Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if something similar could be injected into people, saying the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

That prompted a strong warning from the maker of disinfectants Lysol and Dettol, which said it was issuing a statement to combat “recent speculation.”

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” said the statement from Reckitt Benckiser.

Researchers are testing the effect of disinfectants on virus-laden saliva and respiratory fluids in the laboratory, said William Bryan, of the Department of Homeland Security. They kill the virus very quickly, he said.

“And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning,” Trump said. “Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”

The press attacked President Trump once again after Nancy Pelosi’s remarks.

Reuters reporter Jeff Mason asked the president to clarify whether he was encouraging Americans to ingest disinfectants, and Trump replied, “No, of course not.”

While Pelosi and her cohorts jumped on the bandwagon to make the crazy accusation that the president told Americans to inject Lysol, they are the ones who are looking mean-spirited and petty during a national emergency.

Doctors who specialize in cancer can verify that chemo-therapy is the process of injecting toxic substances into their patients hoping to kill the cancerous cells. The side effects are brutal as they also destroy good cells in the process. Radiation therapy is the same thing.

So, maybe Speaker Pelosi should learn a lesson with her grandstanding. Americans will never support any politician who is belittling the man who is clearly doing everything he can to get this country through a horrible situation.