Pelosi Blocks House From Reading Out Names Of 13 US Service Members Killed In Afghanistan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been blasted after she was accused of refusing to let the names of the 13 fallen US service members be read out on the House floor.

House Republicans said that on Tuesday Pelosi blocked the House from publicly reading the names of the US marines who were killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan.

Breitbart reports: Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) told the Floridan that Pelosi ignored the Republicans’ request to read the names, instead she “just closed the House down.”

“We gaveled in, had a prayer, said the Pledge of Allegiance, took a moment of silence with pretty much all Republican veterans, then asked to be recognized to read names and bring up Afghanistan legislation,” Mast told the Floridian. “They did not acknowledge us, and just closed the House down.”

Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (R-FL) tweeted a rhetorical question of whether Pelosi is attempting “to cover up” the Afghan debacle by not allowing the names to be read publicly on the floor.

“How badly do Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats want to cover up this Afghanistan debacle?” Gimenez asked. “They just blocked Members of Congress from reading the names of the service members who sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan last week. Don’t you think our military deserves better?”

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) criticized Pelosi’s decision of ignoring Republicans’ requests by suggesting the incident is an example of “how far our nation has fallen.”

“House Democrats just refused to recognize Republican veterans on the House Floor to read the names of our fallen service members in Afghanistan. That’s how far our nation has fallen,” Steube said.

The denied Republican request comes as nearly 40 Republicans have called for president Biden to resign for stranding Americans and abandoning U.S. gear in Afghanistan.