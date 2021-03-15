Pelosi Blames Trump & Climate Change For Crisis On Border

Nancy Pelosi has acknowledged that there is a “humanitarian challenge” at the border, but is blaming former President Donald Trump and climate change for the surge of migrant children crossing the US southern border.

She said “The Biden administration is trying to fix the broken system that was left to them by the Trump administration”

Talking on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Pelosi told host George Stephanopoulos: “There are more children, about 600, 700 more children, unaccompanied children coming over the border. This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us. What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border, and they are working to correct that in the children’s interest”

The House speakers remarks are in start contrast to those made by Biden’s senior border advisor, Ambassador Roberta Jacobson. She admitted last week that Trump’s policies actually stopped illegal immigration while Biden’s were encouraging the border crisis.

Infowars report: Pelosi then explained that the current migrant surge that began after Joe Biden captured the White House should be attributed to climate change.

“My most recent trip to the northern triangle, that would be Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador. You saw the impact of climate change. These people were leaving because of the drought. They couldn’t farm, and they were seeking other ways to survive,” Pelosi said.

“There are many reasons to go into this, but the fact we have to deal with it at the border, and some of the people coming there are seeking asylum. I always like to quote our friends in the Evangelical movement. At one of our hearings, we had before the majority of the representatives said to us, ‘The United States refugee resettlement program is the crowned jewel of American humanitarianism.’”

“So we have certain responsibilities that we must honor. We have to have a system that accommodates that, and that is what the Biden administration is in the process of doing,” she added.