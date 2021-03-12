Pelosi: Biden’s ‘Humanitarian’ Approach To Migration Crisis Is Based On His ‘Love Of Children’

Nancy Pelosi has come to President Biden’s defense as massive surge of unaccompanied minors cross the US border.

The House speaker claimed that his humanitarian approach to immigration is based on his love of children.

Biden’s love of children?……no, this is not satire!

During a Thursday press conference, the house speaker said: “I trust the Biden administration’s policy to be based on humanitarian and love of children rather than political points or red meat for their – for their Republican base“.

Pelosi’s comments came as the Biden administration is accused of not being able to handle the border crisis.

RT reports: Comparing Biden’s administration favorably to Trump’s when it comes to border policy was a point she hit multiple times, and one that has been echoed by White House officials as they have been questioned about the surge at the border.

“I think the difference between this administration and [the] one before is great in terms of how we meet the needs of these children, placing them as much as possible with family, but in other safe homes and in the meantime, to have a humanitarian reception for them wherever they are,” the congresswoman said.

Nearly 30,000 minors crossed the border unaccompanied during the month of February, which was a five-fold increase over January, which itself saw a slight uptick from December.

Pelosi accused the Trump administration of having a policy that “snatched” babies “from the arms of their parents.”

The congresswoman said Republicans’ focus on immigration at the moment is because “their Dr. Seuss approach didn’t work,” referring to outrage among conservatives after several Dr. Seuss books were taken out of circulation over alleged offensive imagery.

Biden has relaxed Trump’s more stringent border policies, which many critics have claimed has led to the current surge at the border. Reports have indicated officials have struggled to find facilities to house the onslaught of migrants in, and some who have been detained have been released even after testing positive for Covid-19.

White House officials have refused to refer to the situation as a “crisis” and put much of the blame on the previous administration.

Roberta Jacobson, Biden’s border czar, said during a Wednesday press conference that the surge may be attributed to a “pent up demand” created by the Trump administration’s strict border policies and a “more humane policy” may be driving more people to make the “decision” to cross.