Pelosi: Being In The USA Illegally ‘Not A Reason For Deportation’

Nancy Pelosi told an audience in New York that “a violation of status is not a reason for deportation,” adding that there are over 10 million people who could face deportation because they are here illegally.

Instead of being deported for being here illegally, Pelosi said these illegal immigrants should be rewarded with a “path to citizenship” courtesy of “comprehensive immigration reform.”

Pelosi infamously denounced walls as “immoral” during the 2018 midterms, and refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of the border crisis – dismissing it as a ‘made up’ emergency after Trump tried to bypass Congress and re-appropriate money to build his border wall from the Treasury and DoD budgets.

Now, the Speaker of the House is taking her hysterical pro-immigration/anti-Trump rhetoric to another level of hysterical inanity by insisting that just because somebody is in the country illegally doesn’t mean they should be deported.

ZeroHedge reports: During an event in New York, Pelosi told her audience about a recent phone call with President Trump, where she discussed Democrats’ desire to delay the mass roundups of illegal immigrants (a request to which Trump acquiesced). During the call, Pelosi said she told the president that “a violation of status is not a reason for deportation,” adding that there are over 10 million people who could face deportation because they are here illegally.

Instead of rounding these immigrants up, Pelosi said Washington should focus on creating a path to citizenship.

“I said ‘a violation of status is not a reason for deportation,’ that’s just not so,” Pelosi said she told Trump. “If you have some case you want to make about somebody who’s been accused…that has nothing to do with violation of status, because then we’re talking about over 10 million people who may be subjected to this treatment, and what we need there is comprehensive immigration reform with a path to citizenship.”

Pelsoi then added that she told Trump his deportation rhetoric had scared “the children of America” – and not just the immigrant children.

“Look, I’m a mom, I have five kids…nine grandchildren, and you, children are scared,” Pelosi reportedly said to Trump. “You’re scaring the children of America. Not just those families, but their neighbors and their communities. You’re scaring the children.”

Pelosi made the comments shortly after announcing on Sunday plans to introduce legislation in the House that would allocate more money to address ‘the humanitarian crisis’ at the border – something Trump discussed in this year’s State of the Union, and during the run-up to the midterms.