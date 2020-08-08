Pedophiles Released From Prison Due To Covid Placed In Luxury NYC Hotel Near School

Dangerous convicted pedophiles, including one who violently raped a four-year-old girl, have been released from prison to protect them from the coronavirus, and housed in a luxury New York City hotel, according to New York’s sex offender listings.

At least six convicted pedophiles are listed in New York state records as currently living at the Belleclaire hotel, which is less than 1,000 feet from a elementary-school playground.

Residents of the area are raising safety concerns about the hundreds of homeless people and pedophiles being housed by the city in three luxury hotels there, after groups were spotted drinking and urinating near an school.

‘Look, we’re a progressive-minded community, and we tend to be sympathetic to the homeless,‘ a neighborhood mom who asked not to be identified by name told the Post. ‘But with sex offenders, draw the line.’

A New York city spokesperson told the New York Post that the state’s sex offender listings are not accurate and that the ‘names you reference are not at that location.’

Asked why the convicted sex offenders were listed as currently living at The Belleclaire, the spokesperson refused to comment.

Devron Vernal, 26, a sexually violent offender convicted in 2015 of physically overpowering and having sex with a 4-year-old girl. He was sentenced to four years in prison and remains on parole until 2028

Jonathan Evans, 29, a sexually violent offender convicted in 2010 for using threats to force intercourse on a 6-year-old boy. He was sentenced to five years prison, and is not off of parole until 2025

Anderson Stuckey, 51, a sexually violent offender convicted in 2005 for using threats to rape a 10-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 12 years prison, and is not off parole until 2024.

Orlando Velasco, 35, is a sexually violent offender convicted in 2011 of repeatedly sexually molesting a child who was under the age of 11. He was sentenced to 42 months of prison, and is not off parole until 2022.

Ronald Butler, 62, is a predicate sex offender who was convicted in 2013 of rape in the third degree for repeatedly using physical force to overpower and have intercourse with a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 30 months state prison, and is not off parole until 2025.

Rafael Medina, 37, was convicted in 2015 of forcibly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Fort Plain Village, in Montgomery County, NY. He was sentenced to three years prison and is on parole until 2023.

At a press conference on Friday, de Blasio said that homeless people would be returned to city shelters once it is safe from a public health standpoint.

‘Let’s say it’s six months-ish,‘ said de Blasio, a Democrat. ‘While we’re dealing with this crisis, until people are vaccinated. Then once we get through that we’re going to of course move out of those hotels and go back to the shelter system.’

Earlier this week, residents of the neighborhood complained online about the people who are being housed in those hotels who they say are terrorizing the area.

The homeless-in-hotels scheme set up by de Blasio is one of many factors that New York City residents say are contributing toward a rapid decline in quality of life.

Many of New York’s wealthy residents fled months ago – taking their disposable income and their tax dollars with them – and there are fears they may never come back.

Crime is up dramatically, but de Blasio has stripped the police force budget by $1billion in response to Black Lives Matter protests.