Pedophile, Who identifies As A 5 Yr Old Girl, Avoids Jail Despite Breaching Order

Fact checked
April 26, 2022 Niamh Harris News, UK 0
pedophile
LinkedInRedditTelegram

A pedophile who claims to identify as a five-year-old girl, has avoided prison despite breaching a 2016 Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which required him to stay away from children.

Thumb-sucking Janiel Verainer of High Street, Chatham was handed a suspended prison sentence after he admitted kissing two young children and breaching the terms of the SHPO.

Ahead of a sentencing hearing last week, Verainer’s dummy was left on the counter during a routine search at Maidstone Crown Court.

Latest Videos

The world’s most prominent “Nazi hunter” has condemned Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government for supporting and training neo-Nazi fighters in Ukraine. Efraim Zuroff, the director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Israel, says governments and the mainstream media are deliberately misleading the public when they claim Ukraine is not overrun by Nazis. Governments and media across the West insist claims about “Azov” and other units of the Ukrainian military having Nazi sympathies is “Russian disinformation.” However, Zuroff insists that it is NOT Russian propaganda. Canada has spent nearly a billion dollars on training Ukrainian troops since the 2014 coup in which Western-backed rebels overthrew the country’s democratically-elected government. The only people spreading propaganda on this issue, it seems, is the mainstream media.
Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjNBVUpJRTFKUHJz
Hundreds of Justin Bieber fans say they witnessed the singer “shapeshift into a reptilian” while greeting them at Perth Airport. One witness said that “all hell broke loose” in the airport after Justin Bieber shapeshifted in front of his fans. According to historians there have been sightings of reptilians around the world at regular intervals throughout history, however it is widely believed that we are now in a golden age of reptilian sightings. There is a belief that the world is gaining consciousness, waking up, and that the veil is slowly lifting. It is said that Justin Bieber is becoming one of the most commonly sighted shapeshifting reptilians in the world. Two people watching the same scene will not necessarily both be able to discern the shapeshifting reptilian, however experts are saying that more people than ever before have developed the ability to witness reptilians manifest in their true form.
Justin Bieber Captured ‘Shapeshifting’ Into a Reptilian
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjJlUVlqRGlsd0JN
Dutch leader Thierry Baudet is warning that the ‘New World Order’ is now upon and is urging the public to recognize the grave danger humanity is facing. It’s the world we’re heading for; a nightmareish vision of authoritarianism, thought crimes and medical tyranny. It’s a future we have to prevent from materializing. We have to fight to protect our democracy. We’ve got to rebuild our homes, reclaim our lands, and restore our freedoms. To do any of this, we have to stop the 'New World Order' from winning the war. Our future is at stake.
Dutch Leader Warns: 'The New World Order Is upon Us – We Are in Grave Danger'
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLml4OFVYVGFmeTZn
Load More... Subscribe

The Star reports: Janiel Verainer, 60, appeared in court in the seasonal outfit, including a Santa Claus badge and red and green elf cap, before Christmas.

There he admitted to kissing two young children on the lips after playing the piano to them in 2019.

The offence breached a 2016 Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which required him to stay away from kids after he was jailed that year for 15 months for kissing a girl at a cafe in Thanet.

He was also found to have indecent images on his phone at the time.

It was at the 2016 hearing when the convicted sex offender declared himself a five-year-old girl and asked to be addressed as Jorven Seren.

He turned up to Maidstone Crown Court last week to be sentenced for his most recent offence wearing a dress, Alice band, long socks and a cape whilst styling his hair in pigtails.

Verainer also had a dummy which was binned after a routine search.

He was seen sobbing in the dock as he was told breaching the 2016 SHPO could see him jailed for two years.

Defence barrister Eve George told judge Philip St John-Stevens that the paedophile was “absolutely terrified” of being locked up again.

Verainer was handed a seven-month jail term suspended for 18 months after admitting to the breach. The SHPO was extended to 2030 and he was also ordered to attend 20 rehabilitation days with the probation service.

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)