Pedophile, Who identifies As A 5 Yr Old Girl, Avoids Jail Despite Breaching Order

A pedophile who claims to identify as a five-year-old girl, has avoided prison despite breaching a 2016 Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which required him to stay away from children.

Thumb-sucking Janiel Verainer of High Street, Chatham was handed a suspended prison sentence after he admitted kissing two young children and breaching the terms of the SHPO.

Ahead of a sentencing hearing last week, Verainer’s dummy was left on the counter during a routine search at Maidstone Crown Court.

The Star reports: Janiel Verainer, 60, appeared in court in the seasonal outfit, including a Santa Claus badge and red and green elf cap, before Christmas.

There he admitted to kissing two young children on the lips after playing the piano to them in 2019.

The offence breached a 2016 Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which required him to stay away from kids after he was jailed that year for 15 months for kissing a girl at a cafe in Thanet.

He was also found to have indecent images on his phone at the time.

It was at the 2016 hearing when the convicted sex offender declared himself a five-year-old girl and asked to be addressed as Jorven Seren.

He turned up to Maidstone Crown Court last week to be sentenced for his most recent offence wearing a dress, Alice band, long socks and a cape whilst styling his hair in pigtails.

Verainer also had a dummy which was binned after a routine search.

He was seen sobbing in the dock as he was told breaching the 2016 SHPO could see him jailed for two years.

Defence barrister Eve George told judge Philip St John-Stevens that the paedophile was “absolutely terrified” of being locked up again.

Verainer was handed a seven-month jail term suspended for 18 months after admitting to the breach. The SHPO was extended to 2030 and he was also ordered to attend 20 rehabilitation days with the probation service.