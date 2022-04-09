Pedophile Senate Staffer Who Fantasized About Killing Children Sentenced To 12 Years For Child Porn

Ruben Verastigui, a Senate staffer who amassed an enormous library of sickening child sex videos and admitted to fantasies involving the killing of children, was sentenced yesterday to 12 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
According to the government’s evidence, from April 2020 through February 2021, Verastigui was active in an online group devoted to trading child pornography and discussing child sexual abuse.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Verastigui shared child pornography videos with another member of the group and made numerous comments about sexually abusing children. Verastigui indicated his preference for babies, saying they were his “absolute favorite,” and solicited another group member for videos of babies being raped.
The other group member promptly sent Verastigui a video of a baby being raped, to which Verastigui responded enthusiastically. The other group member then sent Verastigui numerous other videos of child pornography.
Verastigui was part of a chat group involving at least 17 others who shared his interest in child pornography and abusing children that was investigated by the DOJ. This group included another staffer, Commerce Department official Adam Hageman, who was also charged last year with possession of child pornography.
Upon his arrest, Hageman’s phone “contained at least 33 videos that appear to contain sexually explicit depictions of children, including of prepubescent children.”
According to an extremely sickening pre-trial detention memo:
In the spring of 2020, defendant Adam Hageman joined a group devoted to trading child pornography and discussing sexually abusing children. There were 17 other members, several of which boasted about actively producing child pornography of children they had access to and then shared that content with the group.
Not only did Hageman encourage others in the group to rape children and solicited them to share child pornography, but he also discussed his own sexual fantasies about children, expressing how much he was looking forward to the pandemic being over so that he could go to restaurants and parks and display his penis to kids.
Hageman also said the youngest child he had had was 15 years old. And, he said he needed to start “crossing fantasies off his list,” asking for someone to find a dad with a young child they would be willing to “rent” out to the group. Hageman is a danger to the community and should be detained pending trial in this case.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- 10 Key Pieces of Evidence That Prove Biden Is Funding Nazis In Ukraine - April 9, 2022
- Pedophile Senate Staffer Who Fantasized About Killing Children Sentenced To 12 Years For Child Porn - April 9, 2022
- Disney Boss Celebrates Targeting Kids With Gay Content: ‘Gen Z Is 30-40% Queerer Than Other Generations’ - April 8, 2022