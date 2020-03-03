Pedophile Ordered Hit On His 7 Year Old Victim Before Trial

A man accused of sexually abusing a seven year-old girl allegedly ordered someone to murder the child in order to stop her from testifying.

60 year old Byron Ely, 60 has now been charged with criminal solicitation to commit a crime as well as the sex abuse charge, after trying to convince an unnamed individual to kidnap and kill the girl and her parents, prosecutors said.

Metro reports: Ely was indicted for molesting the girl in March 2019 in Boise, Idaho and is March 17 trial in Ada County. In an apparent desperate attempt to silence the witnesses in the trial, Ely offered an unnamed individual two cars to get ‘rid of the victim,’ prosecutors said. Ada County Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Farley said the individual told the Boise Police Department that Ely asked him to carry out the murders.



‘The defendant offered this person two vehicles in exchange for doing this. The defendant also wanted it to look like one of the family members had been molesting the child,’ Farley said, according to The Idaho State Journal. ‘And then a few days later, the defendant again contacted this same person about murdering the child and her family.’



Police set up a recorded phone call between Ely and the person he asked to kill his alleged victim on February 24. The person told Ely that he knew someone who could help get rid of the bodies and, in a later phone call, Ely told him, ‘Rest assured we will figure this out.’



A judge ordered a warrant for Ely’s arrest on Friday and he was booked in the Ada County Jail, where he is being held on a $5 million bail. ‘The state believes he is a grave risk to the victim and her family members. He is a risk to this community and has incentive to flee,’ Farley said, asking a judge not to lower Ely’s bond. Ely’s case for lewd conduct with a child is still set for March 17, although he is set to appear in court on Friday for a pre-trial conference for his more recent case.

