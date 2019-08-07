Pedophile Who Murdered 6-Yr-Old Thinks 27-Year Prison Term is Unfair

The convicted pedophile who kidnapped, raped and murdered a 6-year-old girl and told authorities that he was “quite satisfied by the murder” thinks that his 27-year prison sentence is unfair.

Aaron Campbell snatched the 6-year-old from her bed at her grandparents’ home on the Isle of Bute, UK, on July 2 last year.

Earlier this year Campbell, now 17, was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow and handed a life sentence with a minimum of 27 years.

But the convicted child murderer thinks 27-years is an unfair sentence and an appeal is expected to be heard before three judges at the Criminal Appeal Court in Edinburgh.

Per Metro: During the 9-day trial in March, he told the jury about how he would ‘never do something like that’ when asked if he had killed Alesha. But a friend had shown detectives messages he sent in 2017, saying he ‘might kill 1 day for the lifetime experience’.

Campbell also tried to convince the jury he had sex with Toni McLachlan, the girlfriend of Alesha’s father Robert MacPhail, on the night of the murder.

After carrying out the atrocity, Campbell exchanged messages with Ms McLachlan, who he later tried to blame for the crime, saying of the missing girl: ‘Oh damn am sure she’s not went too far.’

He later confessed the crime to those assessing him ahead of the sentencing, saying he was ‘quite satisfied by the murder’.

Alesha, from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, had been staying with her family on the island during the summer holidays.

Following the discovery of her body it was Campbell’s mother who called police in an apparent bid to eliminate her son from their inquiries.

